The 2010s in movies - A decade of transformation, activism and sci-fi

Love, hate, lust and laughter. No matter the decade, the silver screen keeps feeding our need for the chance to slip away from the real world and into a fantasyland of our choosing. 1 NEWS takes a highly subjective peek back at some of the films that have stuck with us over the last 10 years.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The tumultuous time has managed to deliver some stand-out flicks that drew us out of our homes and down to the theatre, in spite of the rise of streaming services and audience demands for parity.

Box office lists were jammed with superhero movies as studios worked their way through every character combo they could find. The Avengers, Wonder Woman and Black Panther garnered both financial success and critical acclaim for their mould-breaking efforts.

Karen Gillan, left, and Don Cheadle in a scene from Avengers: Endgame. Source: Associated Press

Horror-comedy Get Out became a bit of a unicorn, delivering real bums-on-seats as it took in more than $228 million at the box office, making it the highest-grossing debut ever for a writer-director working from an original screenplay, breaking the 1999 record held by The Blair Witch Project.

Diversity, activism and #MeToo shook up Hollywood like never before. We saw studios take a chance on female-led stories with the Hunger Games, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Wonder Woman.

Institutional sexism is insidious, but things may be slowly be changing in Tinseltown.

The decade also brought us fantasy and sci-fi finales as we wrapped up Harry Potter, Star Wars and The Hobbit.

Kylo Ren and Rey face off in a still from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Source: Supplied

Animations with enough adult-layered moments to keep mum and dad involved also won big with Toy Story 4 and Frozen. Protagonist ice queen Elsa won our respect with her not-so-subtle dig at Disney: "You can't marry a man you just met." The film's hit earworm, Let it Go, reached top five on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart and has become one of the most globally recorded Disney songs, with numerous covers being recorded in different languages, and sung off tune by every toddler.

Whether you want to let it go, feel the force, head off to la la land or take an epic amount of revenge on the people who killed your dog, the last 10 years of movies have delivered much to enjoy and celebrate.

An image from Frozen 2. Source: Associated Press