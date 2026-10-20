'You've fluffed it!' - Goldsmith and McAnulty spar after final leaders debate

'You've fluffed it!' - Goldsmith and McAnulty spar after final leaders debate

News • 2M 12S

As usual, the National and Labour MPs didn't hold back.

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