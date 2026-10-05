Which National ministers could lose their seats after election night?

Which National ministers could lose their seats after election night?

News • 2M 20S

National’s party vote could leave several senior MPs fighting to stay in Parliament, including Finance Minister Nicola Willis and Chris Bishop.

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