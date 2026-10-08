What's changing with lifejacket laws as you prepare to head outside this summer

What's changing with lifejacket laws as you prepare to head outside this summer

News • 4M 20S

New recreational watercraft laws could mean you need to head out to purchase a new lifejacket.

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