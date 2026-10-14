What we know about Pope Leo's prognosis after cancer revelation

What we know about Pope Leo's prognosis after cancer revelation

News • 2M 5S

Pope Leo XIV underwent surgery Wednesday that confirmed that he has lung cancer, and doctors removed the lower lobe of his right lung, the Vatican said.

TVNZ+ APPS
1NEWS APPS
FOLLOW TVNZ
Contact Us Help & FAQs About TVNZ House Rules Careers
© TVNZ+ 2026 v
EXPLORE TVNZ
1NEWS
CORPORATE
MORE TVNZ
© TVNZ+ 2026 v