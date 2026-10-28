What the Reserve Bank is warning after surprise OCR hold | TVNZ+

What the Reserve Bank is warning after surprise OCR hold

News • 2M 32S

The decision came with annual inflation at 3.7%, with the Reserve Bank forecasting it will climb to 4.4% by the end of the year as fuel prices bite.

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