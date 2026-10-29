What Kiwi with rare cancer wants DIYers to know about asbestos | TVNZ+

What Kiwi with rare cancer wants DIYers to know about asbestos

News • 13M 22S

Andrew Winder drilled into hundreds of asbestos-laced panels as an apprentice - he wants every tradie and DIYer to know what he didn’t.

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