Watch: Winston Peters and Rawiri Waititi clash over Te Reo Māori

Watch: Winston Peters and Rawiri Waititi clash over Te Reo Māori

News • 2M 13S

The pair had very different opinions on how widely it should be used.

TVNZ+ APPS
1NEWS APPS
FOLLOW TVNZ
Contact Us Help & FAQs About TVNZ House Rules Careers
© TVNZ+ 2026 v
EXPLORE TVNZ
1NEWS
CORPORATE
MORE TVNZ
© TVNZ+ 2026 v