Watch: The comments fuelling backlash over MPs’ Mongrel Mob visit

Watch: The comments fuelling backlash over MPs’ Mongrel Mob visit

News • 2M 39S

Footage of Oriini Kaipara’s speech at the gang pad meeting has emerged on social media.

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