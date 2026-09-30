Watch: Supporter presses Luxon on National ruling out Opportunity

Watch: Supporter presses Luxon on National ruling out Opportunity

News • 2M 21S

The exchange came as Opportunity Party set out five conditions for entering government, leaving its proposed land tax off the list.

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