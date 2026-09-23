Watch: 'Stunning backdrop' as meteor streaks over Taranaki Maunga

Watch: 'Stunning backdrop' as meteor streaks over Taranaki Maunga

News • 39S

The 'major fireball' was captured on video from multiple angles as it lit up the night sky.

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