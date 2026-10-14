Watch: Senior MP admits Luxon was wrong on minimum wage detail

Watch: Senior MP admits Luxon was wrong on minimum wage detail

News • 6M 25S

National's Paul Goldsmith and Labour's Kieran McAnulty went head-to-head on Breakfast following last night's debate, with one of Luxon's claims coming under scrutiny.

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