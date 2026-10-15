Watch: Auckland FC star swears at reporter over loophole question

Watch: Auckland FC star swears at reporter over loophole question

News • 2M 19S

Sam Cosgrove lashed out at a journalist after being questioned about a loophole that allowed him to serve a suspension before the A-League season.

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