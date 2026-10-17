Voters put $4 petrol and rising costs to leaders on campaign trail

Voters put $4 petrol and rising costs to leaders on campaign trail

News • 2M 41S

The average price of 91 has hit $3.61 nationwide, with some motorists questioning what politicians can do to ease the pressure.

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