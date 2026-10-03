Vote Compass 2026: Compare your views with party policies

Vote Compass 2026: Compare your views with party policies

News • 56S

In an election where old loyalties are being tested and every vote could matter, 1News Vote Compass lets Kiwis see where they stand.

TVNZ+ APPS
1NEWS APPS
FOLLOW TVNZ
Contact Us Help & FAQs About TVNZ House Rules Careers
© TVNZ+ 2026 v
EXPLORE TVNZ
1NEWS
CORPORATE
MORE TVNZ
© TVNZ+ 2026 v