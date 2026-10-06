Undecided voters and political experts on who won Leaders Debate

Undecided voters and political experts on who won Leaders Debate

News • 2M 58S

The final verdict from the undecided voters was at odds with what the experts thought.

TVNZ+ APPS
1NEWS APPS
FOLLOW TVNZ
Contact Us Help & FAQs About TVNZ House Rules Careers
© TVNZ+ 2026 v
EXPLORE TVNZ
1NEWS
CORPORATE
MORE TVNZ
© TVNZ+ 2026 v