Trump’s Russia deal slammed as working with 'modern Hitler'

Trump’s Russia deal slammed as working with 'modern Hitler'

News • 2M 19S

The US President’s plan to buy Russian diesel has drawn criticism at home and abroad, as fresh attacks on Ukraine cast doubt on his proposed “energy ceasefire”.

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