Trump scolds 'stupid' reporters questioning lifting of Russia sanctions

Trump scolds 'stupid' reporters questioning lifting of Russia sanctions

News • 1M 10S

The US President had claimed he 'gave nothing in exchange' for the release of Stephen Hubbard.

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