The standout moments from Luxon and Hipkins’ fiery leaders debate

The standout moments from Luxon and Hipkins’ fiery leaders debate

News • 17M 22S

Catch up on all the highlights after Christopher Luxon and Chris Hipkins went head to head in TVNZ’s first leaders debate, hosted by Jack Tame.

TVNZ+ APPS
1NEWS APPS
FOLLOW TVNZ
Contact Us Help & FAQs About TVNZ House Rules Careers
© TVNZ+ 2026 v
EXPLORE TVNZ
1NEWS
CORPORATE
MORE TVNZ
© TVNZ+ 2026 v