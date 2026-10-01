The move Luxon’s promising to make travel to Australia easier

The move Luxon’s promising to make travel to Australia easier

News • 2M 39S

It comes as Chris Hipkins promises a crackdown on hidden fees, including exit charges on phone and internet contracts.

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