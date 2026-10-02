'The Drake of NZ': Politicians react to mean social media comments about them

'The Drake of NZ': Politicians react to mean social media comments about them

News • 6M 55S

TVNZ invited all the party leaders of the 54th parliament to take part, only two declined.

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