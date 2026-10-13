The clashes and standout moments from the Multi-Party Debate

The clashes and standout moments from the Multi-Party Debate

News • 9M 6S

Catch up on all the highlights after five party leaders went head to head in TVNZ’s Multi-Party Debate, hosted by Tova O’Brien.

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