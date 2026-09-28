The biggest names and record-breaking wins from the MTV VMAs

The biggest names and record-breaking wins from the MTV VMAs

News • 2M 19S

Taylor Swift made history at the MTV Video Music Awards, while Madonna made a triumphant return to the stage after more than two decades away.

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