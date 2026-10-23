'That's it, I'm blind': 38 year old teacher loses sight in eight months | TVNZ+

'That's it, I'm blind': 38 year old teacher loses sight in eight months

News • 5M 51S

Gwenn Hebert woke up one morning and was only seeing a 'massive grey, creamy colour.'

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