Tame calls out Luxon as first-time ever incumbent PM avoids Q+A before election | TVNZ+

Tame calls out Luxon as first-time ever incumbent PM avoids Q+A before election

News • 39S

It was exactly 100 weeks ago that Luxon last appeared on the show.

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