Tāmaki Makaurau electorate: Voters struggle to bear cost of living

Tāmaki Makaurau electorate: Voters struggle to bear cost of living

News • 2M 41S

The smallest Māori electorate is grappling with a disproportionately sized cost of living crisis.

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