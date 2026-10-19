Starvation cult leader convicted in deaths of nearly 200 children

Starvation cult leader convicted in deaths of nearly 200 children

News • 1M 22S

Good News International Church Pastor Paul Mackenzie oversaw a system that compelled followers to fast until they died.

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