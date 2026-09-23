'Stand back sunshine' - Politicians let loose as election looms

'Stand back sunshine' - Politicians let loose as election looms

News • 2M 14S

The final debate in the House produced jokes, jabs and settled a few scores.

TVNZ+ APPS
1NEWS APPS
FOLLOW TVNZ
Contact Us Help & FAQs About TVNZ House Rules Careers
© TVNZ+ 2026 v
EXPLORE TVNZ
1NEWS
CORPORATE
MORE TVNZ
© TVNZ+ 2026 v