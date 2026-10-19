Staffing gaps left pregnant woman facing helicopter transfer to Nelson

Staffing gaps left pregnant woman facing helicopter transfer to Nelson

News • 2M 59S

It comes after senior doctors in the hospital's emergency department spoke out about the chronic understaffing which they said was putting patients lives at risk.

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