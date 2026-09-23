Seats to watch: Opportunity knocks in four-way fight for Mt Albert electorate

Seats to watch: Opportunity knocks in four-way fight for Mt Albert electorate

News • 2M 9S

It's been home to Labour titans in the past but a tight contest last time could be replicated with the Opportunity party looking to capitalise.

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