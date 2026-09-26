Seats to watch: Labour cabinet minister hopes to make return in Mt Roskill electorate

Seats to watch: Labour cabinet minister hopes to make return in Mt Roskill electorate

News • 1M 57S

Stripped of his portfolios by Chris Hipkins, Michael Wood lost Mt Roskill to National's Carlos Cheung, who took the seat in a blue wave.

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