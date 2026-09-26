Seats to watch: ACT MP's retirement opens up Tāmaki electorate for close race

Seats to watch: ACT MP's retirement opens up Tāmaki electorate for close race

News • 2M 3S

Brooke van Velden took the seat from National in 2023, but her retirement opens the door for a fresh face.

TVNZ+ APPS
1NEWS APPS
FOLLOW TVNZ
Contact Us Help & FAQs About TVNZ House Rules Careers
© TVNZ+ 2026 v
EXPLORE TVNZ
1NEWS
CORPORATE
MORE TVNZ
© TVNZ+ 2026 v