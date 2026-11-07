Qiulae Wong speaks as Opportunity emerges as potential kingmaker | TVNZ+

Qiulae Wong speaks as Opportunity emerges as potential kingmaker

News • 2M 51S

The party has 5.4% of the party vote with a quarter of results counted, just over the 5% threshold.

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