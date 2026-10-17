Poll: Where Kiwis stand on banning public fireworks sales

Poll: Where Kiwis stand on banning public fireworks sales

News • 2M 4S

A new 1News Verian poll shows 58% support banning public fireworks sales, while 31% are opposed.

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