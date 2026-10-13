Poll: Opportunity holds balance of power as major parties tie

Poll: Opportunity holds balance of power as major parties tie

News • 2M 22S

With just 25 days until election day, the latest 1News Verian poll shows neither the left nor right bloc would have enough support to govern alone.

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