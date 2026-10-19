‘Played a blinder’: Silver Ferns star shines in win over Australia

‘Played a blinder’: Silver Ferns star shines in win over Australia

News • 2M 4S

Kelly Jackson starred at the defensive end as the Silver Ferns beat Australia 56-50 in the opening Constellation Cup test in Auckland.

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