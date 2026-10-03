Phosphate mined in NZ for first time in decades

Phosphate mined in NZ for first time in decades

News • 2M 34S

It's a mineral New Zealand farmers rely on for optimal animal feed, with Stats NZ data showing the country imported $26 million worth in July alone.

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