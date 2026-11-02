Nine killed as private jet slams into ground near Trump's Mar-a-Lago in Florida | TVNZ+

Nine killed as private jet slams into ground near Trump's Mar-a-Lago in Florida

News • 1M 6S

The crash is the second deadliest in the United States this year, according to NTSB records.

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