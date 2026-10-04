Nicola Willis rubbishes Foodstuffs' concerns over supermarket intervention

Nicola Willis rubbishes Foodstuffs' concerns over supermarket intervention

News • 3M 47S

The North Island cooperative's boss told Q+A that changes to the sector would push up grocery pricers for shoppers.

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