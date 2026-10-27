News in 90 seconds: Moment woman pats great white shark | TVNZ+

News in 90 seconds: Moment woman pats great white shark

News • 1M 33S

Today's headlines in 90 seconds including a big problem for Apple, and the woman who patted a great white shark.

TVNZ+ APPS
1NEWS APPS
FOLLOW TVNZ
Contact Us Help & FAQs About TVNZ House Rules Careers
© TVNZ+ 2026 v
EXPLORE TVNZ
1NEWS
CORPORATE
MORE TVNZ
© TVNZ+ 2026 v