New-look Phoenix put faith in young keepers for season 20

New-look Phoenix put faith in young keepers for season 20

News • 1M 44S

Ipswich Town loanee Henry Gray is among a youthful group of goalkeepers hoping to help Wellington bounce back after missing the playoffs.

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