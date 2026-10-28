Netanyahu loses majority in Israel - but no clear winner | TVNZ+

Netanyahu loses majority in Israel - but no clear winner

News • 2M 15S

Arab-led parties could hold the balance of power, setting the stage for potentially weeks of negotiations over who can form a government.

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