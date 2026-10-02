More details emerge after Christa Pike survives two lethal injections

More details emerge after Christa Pike survives two lethal injections

News • 2M 10S

The case has divided opinion.

TVNZ+ APPS
1NEWS APPS
FOLLOW TVNZ
Contact Us Help & FAQs About TVNZ House Rules Careers
© TVNZ+ 2026 v
EXPLORE TVNZ
1NEWS
CORPORATE
MORE TVNZ
© TVNZ+ 2026 v