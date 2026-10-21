Moment Oriini Kaipara claims Labour rival also visited gang pad

Moment Oriini Kaipara claims Labour rival also visited gang pad

News • 1M 34S

In an engaging debate moment, Te Pāti Māori's candidate claimed Kerrin Leoni went to the same gang pad she came under fire for visiting.

TVNZ+ APPS
1NEWS APPS
FOLLOW TVNZ
Contact Us Help & FAQs About TVNZ House Rules Careers
© TVNZ+ 2026 v
EXPLORE TVNZ
1NEWS
CORPORATE
MORE TVNZ
© TVNZ+ 2026 v