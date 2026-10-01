Moment Christopher Luxon challenged to name 'Labour's nine new taxes'

Moment Christopher Luxon challenged to name 'Labour's nine new taxes'

News • 2M 30S

The National Leader has repeatedly referred to 'nine new taxes' belonging to the Labour Party 'and their mates.'

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