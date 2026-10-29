Meghan's dad decries 'sick lies' as authorities search tech for child abuse material | TVNZ+

Meghan's dad decries 'sick lies' as authorities search tech for child abuse material

News • 1M 57S

Phones, laptops and VHS tapes were recovered from Thomas Markle's former home in the Philippines.

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