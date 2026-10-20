Matt Payne leads Supercars contenders into notorious Gold Coast test

Matt Payne leads Supercars contenders into notorious Gold Coast test

News • 1M 48S

The Kiwi enters the three-round finals series as top seed, with wet weather set to add to the challenge at Surfers Paradise.

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