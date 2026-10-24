Luxon, Mitchell fire up as photo of Minister with gang members emerges | TVNZ+

Luxon, Mitchell fire up as photo of Minister with gang members emerges

News • 2M 2S

National says it was at a public event several years ago ..and doesn't compare to the recent image of Labour candidate Kerrin Leoni who resigned over the issue.

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