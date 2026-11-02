Luxon hits back as former allies urge National voters to split their vote | TVNZ+

Luxon hits back as former allies urge National voters to split their vote

News • 2M 21S

Former National leader Don Brash says centre-right supporters should give their party vote to ACT or New Zealand First.

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