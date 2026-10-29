Luxon breaks with tradition after shock poll for National | TVNZ+

Luxon breaks with tradition after shock poll for National

News • 2M 44S

A new RNZ poll has Labour ahead, with National falling three points to 29% just nine days out from election day.

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